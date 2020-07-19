Former WWE Stars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Debut at Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary

✖

Former WWE stars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have officially made their debut as part of Impact Wrestling's roster during the Slammiversary pay-per-view event. This was one of the many reasons to look forward to the pay-per-view event because rather than it be a complete surprise, Gallows and Anderson officially announced themselves that they had officially signed to Impact Wrestling ahead of their appearance at the pay-per-view event. According to a new report about their signing, they have agreed to a two year deal that gives them the freedom they need to also work with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

When the two of them first announced their signings ahead of an interview with Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin, the pair appeared in an Impact Wrestling ring with Gallows announcing the following, "The rumors are true. The internet buzz was correct. We have officially signed with Impact Wrestling." Anderson followed it up shortly with, "It's midnight. We're live. And we're going to be live on pay-per-view tonight for Slammiversary. It's good brother time, baby!"

The two of them had not revealed during which match they were planning to debut during, so it was a surprise seeing them take action during Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary as the two of them showed up after the main event to help newly crowned Impact World Champion Eddie Edwards from being attacked. Now it's just a matter of seeing what they'll do next!

This is not all Gallows and Anderson have planned for the immediate future as the two of them also have a personal event planned, Talk N' Shop-A-Mania, which will take place on August 1st with former WWE stars Heath Slater, Enzo Amore, Mike & Maria Bennett and Rhino all confirmed to make an appearance.

Although the two of them will be making their big showcase with Impact Wrestling, there was a chance that the two of them could have signed with All Elite Wrestling as well. According to the duo, there were talks to sign with the new promotion before the debut of All Elite Wrestling Dynamite. The two of them had hoped to make a debut in the premiere episode of the new program, but had signed a new and lucrative multi-year deal with WWE.

