Memphis Attorney Demands Further Investigation Into Brian Lawler’s Death

A Memphis civil rights attorney believes thinks the Hardeman County jail may be at fault for Brian Christopher Lawler’s death.

Jeff Rosenblum, an attorney who represents inmates denied proper medical treatment, thinks the death of Brian Lawler requires a thorough investigation

Videos by ComicBook.com

“What is the TBI going to do? What documentation are they looking at? Are they looking at surveillance video? I want to know more. If it is my son and my client? I want to know more,” Rosenblum told Memphis FOX13.

Lawler attempted to hang himself in his cell sometime on July 28. The following day he was rushed to the hospital but had already entered fatal injuries and was put on life support.

Rosenblum asserts that the Hardeman County jail could be at fault as Lawler was put in solitary confinement due to the notoriety attached to his name.

“Most suicides are preventable, and most suicides in confinement are and should be prevented,” said Rosenblum. “I want to see the log books. I want to talk to the inmates I want to get statements from those inmates, get statement from them to make sure that is an accurate statement,” Rosenblum said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has opened a case on Lawler’s death but some believe its’ standard procedure.

However, Jerry “The King” Lawler hinted at there being “more than meets the eye” in the death of his son.

TBI issued a statement on Monday that pointed out there were no signs of foul play:

“At the request of 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI Special Agents are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident involving an inmate at the Hardeman County Jail. On Saturday evening, Brian C. Lawler (DOB 1/10/72) was found hanging in his cell. Corrections officers administered CPR until paramedics arrived. Lawler was transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis where he died Sunday afternoon. Preliminary information indicates the incident does not involve foul play. However, the investigation remains active and ongoing. Lawler was booked into the Hardeman County Jail on July 7th on charges of DUI, Driving on Revoked, and Evading Arrest.”

However, John Doolen, the Hardeman County sheriff stated that Lawler did not show any suicidal indications.

“Mr. Lawler, a resident of Hardeman County, was arrested for third offense DUI, driving on a revoked driver’s license and felony evading arrest. Mr. Lawler’s bond was set at $40.000. He appeared before the Judge of the General Sessions Court at which time his family requested time to determine if they were going to hire a private attorney or wanted the public defender to represent Mr. Lawler. Mr. Lawler, because of his notoriety, was placed in a cell by himself but as the Sheriff’s Department had no indication he was suicidal, he was not on suicide watch. When Mr. Lawler was discovered, he was given CPR and air lifted to the MED in Memphis. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was notified and requested to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr. Lawler. Any further information will be provided by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.”