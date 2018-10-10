Watch: Brie Bella Commits Pair of Gasp-Worthy Botches on Raw

Professional wrestling is hard — especially if you haven’t done it in a while. And Brie Bella just earned a pair of painful reminders of that rigid principal.

Brie and Nikki Bella made their prodigal return to Raw action on Monday when they took on Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan of the Riott Squad. It was no surprise to see the Bellas win, but Brie has a pair of accidents that raised a few eyebrows.

One of the more popular spots in WWE right now is the suicide dive. Brie tried to tap into that market on two occasions, but both of them did far more harm than good.

We’d like to imagine Brie and husband Daniel Bryan having a few chuckles at these clips over their morning coffee. Luckily, Brie didn’t suffer any physical injury and the Bellas went on to nab a Raw victory.

Brie’s ring rust is wholly understandable as she’s been busy as a new mother. Nikki, too, has been out of action for quite some time due to a series of complications from a neck injury.

We’re not sure how long this new chapter of the Bellas in WWE will last as they have their own reality show to water. However, it looks like they’ll be around for the rest of 2018. With the October 26 female exclusive Evolution on the loom, the Bellas are likely to play a crucial role in the history-making event. Current speculation has Nikki actually headlining the event in a huge match with Ronda Rousey. How true that is remains to be seen, but the Bellas have brushed shoulders with Rousey on back-to-back Raws.

If we had to guess, a betrayal is brewing. The Bellas have been overly friendly towards Rousey in recent weeks and it smells like a setup. If this is a direction WWE is building towards then it’s a smart one. With Rousey becoming so popular so quickly, she’ll need a good villain in her path. Nikki and Brie represent a compelling character foil for Rousey as their world of reality TV is a much different environment than the one that raised Rousey.