Watch: Brie Bella Appears to Knock Out Liv Morgan With Errant Kicks on Raw

During Monday’ six-woman tag match, Brie Bella set up Liv Morgan for a round of kicks made famous by Daniel Bryan—but after the final strikes smashed into Morgan’s face, the Yes Kicks turned into the Oh, No Kicks.

The footage is worthy of a gasp, not just because of how poorly Bella’s kicks were, but how clearly injured Morgan was. Unable to stand on her own, Morgan had to be carried to her corner by Bella before tagging in Ruby Riott. Morgan slumped out of the ring with help of Sarah Logan and was checked out by WWE’s ringside physician. Despite the egregious signs of a concussion, Morgan would re-enter the match.

Fightful.com notes that the entire middle of the match had to be altered due to Morgan’s absence. WWE has yet to issue a statement on the matter, so hopefully, Morgan avoided serious injury. Brie Bella posted the following on Twitter:

“Every match on #Raw is an opportunity for us to entertain our fans. Our intentions as @WWE Superstars is to win the match, never injure our opponents. Thinking about @YaOnlyLivvOnce tonight. -B” wrote Bella.