Liv Morgan Gets Revenge on Brie Bella for Concussion

Tonight’s Raw featured a callback to a controversial injury from two weeks ago – with Liv Morgan getting her revenge for a concussion sustained when Brie Bella kicked her in the head.

While everyone is talking about tonight’s (not shocking at all) heel turn, tonight’s match between the Riott Squad and Ronda Rousey and the Bella Twins featured Brie Bella getting her comeuppance for concussing Liv Morgan straight in the head.

During the match, Brie Bella set Liv up for her husband’s famous “Yes Kicks,” only for Morgan to duck out of the way and immediately go berserk on Bella. You can see the moment below:

Morgan later decked Bella with a pretty convincing punch after “booping” her in the nose.

Brie Bella came under fire just a few weeks ago when she accidentally kicked Morgan in the head during a six person tag match, seemingly knocking her unconscious in the middle of the match. Brie quickly pulled Morgan over to the Riott Squad so that a tag could be made and the match could continue, and Morgan later recovered enough to participate in a spot involving all six wrestlers.

According to sources, Bella apologized to Morgan immediately after the incident and Morgan had no animosity towards Bella for the injury.

Brie Bella returned to the ring earlier this year from an extended leave due to pregnancy, along with her twin sister. However, while Nikki quickly returned to the top of the women’s division, Brie has seemingly had a lot of ring rust since her return to the WWE ring. Bella was also criticized for two botched suicide dives, one of which could have potentially ended badly for both her and the wrestlers on the receiving end of the risky move.

We’re glad to see Liv Morgan back in the ring and hope that this closes the chapter in a disappointing month for Brie Bella‘s wrestling career.