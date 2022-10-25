AEW's Britt Baker Reveals Advice From WWE's Charlotte Flair

Few women can lay claim to being apart of the All Elite Wrestling women's roster since its inception. Among that select crew, Dr. Britt Baker DMD has emerged as the most accomplished pillar of the division. After a high-profile blood feud with Thunder Rosa, Baker captured the AEW Women's Title at AEW Double or Nothing 2021 and went on to have one of the longer reigns in company history. Beyond that, Baker also won the inaugural Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament, defeating Ruby Soho in the finals at AEW Double or Nothing earlier this year.

Speaking to Swerve Strickland & Monteasy on Swerve City, Baker acknowledged that she does consider herself to be the centerpiece of the women's roster.

"I do consider myself the face of the women's division. That's a job and that's a priority. Me doing what I do at TV every week, me being on TV is a presence. I'm one of the top stars in the division, but I'm doing all these outside things that are given to me and hitting home runs left and right," Baker said (h/t Fightful). "If you send me to Comic Cons, not only am I going, but I'm gonna network and meet this person and that person and be like, 'Have you heard of AEW? Let me tell you about this.' Next thing you know, we have John Kreese (Martin Kove) from Cobra Kai showing up at AEW Dynamite. I'm taking advantage of every single opportunity."

That said, Baker revealed that that position is not all glitz and glamor.

"Being the face of the division, you're under a microscope. No matter what you're doing, what you're saying, everyone has you under a microscope and they are looking for any second to twist and turn your words. To watch a match, and all of a sudden they know it all," Baker continued. "'Oh, I see what happened there. Britt did this wrong because she did that wrong and told Tony [Khan] this, this and this. That's why this happened.' No, it's not. This was written three weeks ago. You can't let that get in your brain or you will drive yourself insane, because I have. It's taken talking to people like Chris Jericho, Tony Schiavone, and Tony Khan to say, 'Do not listen to Twitter. Get it out of your head. It's not real. Listen to your co-workers and peers and people you look up to in wrestling. Listen to the fans.'"

While recent history has been kind to Baker, she pointed out that it took her years to get to the position that she's in now.

"People forget before I was in the position that I'm in, I lost to every girl on the roster like two or three times," Baker noted. "My first year and a half, I was always losing. Babyface and even when I was a heel, I was losing to the point where it was time for me to get ready to challenge [Hikaru] Shida, my record was so bad, I had to do ten Dark matches to get my record up."

Baker's success has led to many fans comparing her to WWE superstar Charlotte Flair, who also has quite the decorated résumé.

"I do get compared to Charlotte all the time on Twitter. For me, okay cool, one of the best women's wrestlers of all time. You're so mean for calling me that," Baker joked. "Her and I have chatted, and she has given me so much great advice just to get through this. She's given me solid advice to just stay true to what you know is true. Don't worry about the narratives that fans are creating or what they want to be true because you know what's going on and what you're working with. She's been fantastic to me."

Flair has been off of WWE TV since losing to Ronda Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash in May. Baker last wrestled on the October 12th edition of AEW Dynamite, teaming with Jamie Hayter in a losing effort to Interim AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida.