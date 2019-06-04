Watch: Brock Lesnar Decimates Seth Rollins, Does Not Use Money in the Bank Contract

Brock Lesnar lived up to his promise on Monday night by appearing on Monday Night Raw, but he did not cash in his Money in the Bank contract

Late in the show Rollins came out daring Lesnar to use the briefcase, only to be met by Baron Corbin. The No. 1 contender for the world championship promised to end Rollins’ title reign, leading to a brawl. Corbin got the upperhand when Lesnar’s music hit, hitting the champ with an End of Days. This finally brought out Lesnar, who nailed Rollins with a low blow (a reference to their WrestleMania match) before decimating him with a steel chair, a handful of suplexes and an F-5 on the floor.

Paul Heyman pleaded at ringside for Lesnar to finally officially use the Money in the Bank briefcase, but Lesnar replied only with, “Friday!” This pretty much indicates Lesnar will use the contract at the Super ShowDown event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday.

Rollins was left unconscious in the ring. Lesnar walked back in and teased a cash in again, only to hit Rollins repeatedly with the briefcase before walking to the back. “The Architect” is still booked to face Corbin on Friday whether Lesnar actually cashes in or not.