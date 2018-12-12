USADA Explains How One of Brock Lesnar’s Drug Tests Went Missing

As someone who’s failed a USADA drug test, Brock Lesnar may never have the benefit of the doubt when it comes to clean urine. So when one of his test results disappeared from the database, people were quick to assume something corrupt had happened.

But according to the USADA, it was merely a “technical glitch”

Videos by ComicBook.com

All of the USADA’s testing data is open to the public, while results are kept confidential, the amount of time an athlete is tested is easy to find. In mid-October, Lesnar had submitted six tests, but that number was recently reduced to five. According to USADA, this was a system mistake that only affected Lesnar.

“During an update on the week of October 15th, we experienced a technical issue that resulted in the information on the page being displayed incorrectly,” said USADA’s Adam Woullard. “The correct test history for the athlete is one test [that week], not two. The issue has been fixed and the testing numbers on the website are all accurate. We are still investigating the specific technical issue that led to the error.”

UFC Vice President of Athlete Health Jeff Novitzky and Performance didn’t seem concerned about the development when speaking with ESPN.

“I have access to a more specific database than the public, which displays the date a sample is collected, what type of sample it is and what the results are as soon as they are available. The public website, as I understand it, indicated there had been two tests during this last quarter, and it recently dropped to one. I have always seen one test in this quarter for Lesnar. It was a urine test and it came back negative,” he said.

Lesnar failed a 2016 drug test ahead of his UFC fight with Mark Hunt. The banned substance, clomiphene, earned Lesnar a one-year suspension from UFC. Lesnar retired from the sport in 2017, but this year he re-entered the USADA’s testing pool in hopes of a notching a massive UFC fight sometime in 2019. Lesnar’s suspension will officially lift on January 8 and all eyes in the industry are watching for about between him and Daniel Cormier this spring.

However, Lesnar is currently WWWE universal Champion. He’ll defend that title on January 27 at the Royal Rumble, and if he wins, Lesnar will likely hold that belt until WrestleMania 35 in April —seemingly postponing any UFC plans he may have.