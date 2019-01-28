Watch: Backstage Footage of Brock Lesnar Tossing WWE Title at Vince McMahon After WrestleMania 34

A day after WrestleMania 34, the internet flooded with reports of a backstage altercation between Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar. And WWE just released a peek of that footage.

No one is quite sure what happened, but there is no shortage of speculation regarding the heated moment between Lesnar and McMahon following The Beast’s big win over Roman Reigns. Some say the finish was changed suddenly, some say that Lesnar went off script by cracking open Reigns’ head, there was even a report of Shane McMahon stepping in to defend the WWE boss. Then, of course, there is the possibility that it was all orchestrated for dramatic effect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Regardless of what you believe, WWE aired the footage of Lesnar hitting the curtain right after his win and tossing the Universal Championship at McMahon. And what was Vince’s response? “Hey, A—hole!”

Brock and Vince got real heat. that’s krazy pic.twitter.com/GwKSZajCJ9 — The Man Who Sold The World (@LordBalvin) January 28, 2019

The clipped opened the WWE 24 documentary that followed the Royal Rumble and aired later in the show but without any expansion. Either way, this is compelling access to the incident, even if it was a work.