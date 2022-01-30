Brock Lesnar Will Choose His WrestleMania 38 Opponent on This Week’s WWE Raw

Brock Lesnar won the second Royal Rumble match of his career on Saturday night, entering at the No. 30 spot and eliminating five competitors in under three minutes to become the last man standing. Lesnar lost the WWE Championship earlier in the night thanks to outside interference from Roman Reigns and a betrayal by Paul Heyman. WWE then announced that this week’s Monday Night Raw will feature Lesnar making his decision on which world champion he’ll face at WrestleMania 38 — Reigns or Bobby Lashley.

“Brock Lesnar had a rollercoaster of a Royal Rumble, losing his WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley in controversial fashion following an attack by Roman Reigns and a seeming betrayal from his advocate Paul Heyman before entering the Royal Rumble Match at No. 30 and running roughshod over the remaining Superstars to earn a World Championship opportunity at WrestleMania 38,” WWE.com’s announcement read. “After a wild turn of events, The Beast now has a decision to make on who he will challenge on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Will it be The All Mighty or The Head of the Table? The Superstar who took his WWE Title, or the man who handed it to him on a silver platter?”

To commemorate the announcement, WWE then released a Top 10 list of wrestlers throwing out their challenges for WrestleMania matches after winning a Royal Rumble. Lesnar won his first Rumble match back in 2003, then went on to challenge Kurt Angle for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania XIX. Despite nearly breaking his neck on a Shooting Star Press attempt, Lesnar beat the Olympic Gold Medalist.

All signs point to Lesnar challenging Reigns as that’s been the rumored WrestleMania 38 for months. Raw will also see Ronda Rousey’s first appearance on the show since she went on hiatus after losing at WrestleMania 35.

Do you think Lesnar will challenge Reigns? Or will WWE try and shake things up between now and WrestleMania? Check out the full results from the Royal Rumble below and let us know your thoughts in the comments!