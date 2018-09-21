Latest Update on Brock Lenar’s WWE and UFC Contracts

WWE would like us to believe that everything they do with Brock Lesnar is spontaneous. However, that’s not the case as Lesnar and WWE agreed to his role moving forward before SummerSlam.

Going into SummerSlam it felt like the Brooklyn show could be the last time we saw Lesnar in WWE ring for a while. While his UFC ambitions looming, it seemed reasonable to expect Lesnar back sometime in 2019. However The Beast crashed the ending of Hell in a Cell just a month later, and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that was always the plan.

Even more, The Observer writes that Lesnar working the triple threat match at November’s Crown Jewel event was also decided upon around SummerSlam. While it wasn’t confirmed it’s believed Lesnar also expected WWE to make a massive offer for WrestleMania 35, as well.

Lesnar reportedly has not signed anything with UFC despite his fight with UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier seem all but guaranteed. Whenever he does sign, Lesnar is said to want only a short-term deal so he can maximize the amount of money he nabs from both Dana White and Vince McMahon.

In retrospect, it’s easy to see why Lesnar will make the Crown Jewel date. After all, it looks like Shawn Michaels will be lured out of retirement for a match, so why not Lesnar, too? As with The Greatest Royal Rumble, Saudi Arabian officials are willing to pay high dollar to customize the show. Given Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in the industry, we’ll bet he was on the Saudi’s wishlist.

However, after Crown Jewel, there’s no telling when we’ll see Lesnar in WWE again. Current sentiment has Lesnar fighting Cormier in January. However, if we’re to win, that would make Lesnar a UFC Champion, a title he’d have to defend. This would put his availability for WrestleMania 35 in jeopardy.

Regardless, WWE has made a concerted effort to muddy Lesnar’s future so far in 2018. At both WrestleMania 34 and the Greatest Royal Rumble, expectations had him losing his Universal Championship to Roman Reigns and take a hiatus from wrestling. That obviously didn’t happen, but despite Lesnar massive wins, WWE continued to feed fans that they had no control of his future. This made for good television as WWE made their contractual negotiations with Lesnar as part of their storyline. That looks to be happening again right now, but it’s safe to assume that after Cornw Jewel, we won’t see Lesnar again until WrestleMania season.