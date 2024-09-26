Bryan Danielson Retains AEW World Title in Thrilling Dynamite: Grand Slam Grudge Match

AEW kicked off the yearly Dynamite: Grand Slam television special with one of the most anticipated matches in AEW's existence. Bryan Danielson was betrayed by his Blackpool Combat Club members which left many questions, will he be cleared to compete against Nigel McGuinness? Will he be forced to vacate? Fortunately (or unfortunately if you're McGuinness), Danielson was cleared and ready for the match. For years, fans have clamored for one last match between McGuiness and Danielson, two iconic rivals, but McGuinness retired and Danielson made his way to WWE.

During their time in ROH, a defining feud of the promotion's early years was built around Danielson and McGuinness. 2009 was the very last last time they ever stepped in a ring across from one another. While they both received WWE contracts at that time, his deal ended up falling through.



This has caused a "bitterness" between them for years, and McGuinness – much like Bret Hart to Goldberg – will never let him breathe as long as they both live. While McGuinness never got a proper retirement match, his final match took place in front of roughly 100 people in a volunteer fire department building while Danielson won his world World Heavyweight Championship in WWE the very next night.

In the 15-minute battle which could be one of Danielson's last matches in his career, both men threw everything but the kitchen sink at each other. McGuinness came through with huge, stiff lariats, there was classic chain wrestling, heavy chops and kicks as both of them were trying their damndest to out wrestle each other. As expected, McGuinness targeted the taped neck of Danielson as well as his arm that he injured in his match with Kazuchika Okada quite some time ago. McGuinness was laser focused and it appeared as though he hasn't missed a step despite not wrestling for 13 years.

"There is a lot of confusion and misinformation," McGuinness recently told TVInsider. "The truth of the matter is when I stepped away from wrestling, it was purely because I couldn't make a living as a wrestler anymore… I didn't step away because of concussions. I didn't step away because of hepatitis. I was perfectly okay to wrestle. So it's all not a factor going in. You obviously are cognizant of the possibility of injuries and stuff like that, but you try to keep it out of your head."

