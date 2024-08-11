AEW’s Bryan Danielson Reveals He May Have To Undergo Surgery by the End of 2024

In just a few weeks AEW star Bryan Danielson is set to compete in one of his final matches as a full-time in-ring competitor. Danielson has been extremely candid about his desire to spend more time at home with his family over the last year, noting to fans that 2024 will be his “Final Countdown.” While he won’t be competing as often, he has clarified he will remain involved in some capacity. His wife WWE Hall of Famer Brie Garcia (WWE’s Brie Bella) and sister Nikki have hinted at coming out of retirement in the future, with AEW as their potential destination.

Ahead of his title match against Swerve Strickland for the AEW Championship at AEW All In, Danielson revealed that he will more than likely need to get neck surgery for the second time in his career by the end of 2024. Danielson was forced to retire from wrestling in 2016 due to a series of injuries that arose due to multiple concussions. He remained an active member of the WWE roster following his surgery in a managerial role but when his WWE contract officially expired, he made his unexpected debut in AEW just a few months later.

When asked by WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross about his extensive injuries over his two-decades long career and what Danielson thinks of first when it’s brought up, he immediately brings up his neck. “Mostly I think of my neck and I think of concussions when I think of that, as far as things that I worry about or things that, ‘okay, I have to be really cognizant of this when I go out to the ring.’ But honestly, I also think of all the ways that my body served me well and the way that, you know, I’ve put my body through a lot.

A lot of the wrestlers who have wrestled for a long period of time, a lot of them haven’t done the crazy stuff that I did on the independents just to get noticed. I look back on it like, ‘what was I thinking?’ But that’s kind of what I had to do. And when I look back on it now and even the way I feel right now, I mean, the odds are I’m going to have to get neck surgery before the end of this year. That’s the reality of it, and that’s kind of something that I’ve accepted. It’s coming down the pike relatively soon.”

