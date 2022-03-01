Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez Arrested for Attempted Murder

Cain Velasquez was arrested on Monday following a shooting a San Jose, California. The 39-year-old San Jose native is best known for his two reigns as UFC Heavyweight Champion in the early 2010s and his brief run with the WWE in 2019 that saw him challenge for the WWE Championship. It was initially unclear what Velasquez’s role in the shooting was, but ESPN’s Marc Raimondi confirmed the following morning that he had been taken to Santa Clara County jail and charged with attempted murder. The shooting resulted in an unnamed man being taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after Velasquez allegedly shot him.

“The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time,” the San Jose Police Department’s Twitter account wrote on Tuesday. Stay tuned for more details.

https://twitter.com/SJPD_PIO/status/1498677987155324940?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

