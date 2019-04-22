Update: Cesaro Headed to WWE Raw

It appears WWE still isn’t done with switching up their rosters. After moving nearly 30 wrestlers from one brand to another as part of last week’s Superstar Shake-up, reports came out on Monday that Andrade and Zelina Vega were heading back to SmackDown Live after initially being moved to Monday Night Raw. Not long after, fans noticed that Aleister Black had his WWE Superstar profile page changed to say he was part of the Blue Brand as well.

Now another change has been reported, as former multi-time tag team champion Cesaro is reportedly moving to Raw. POST Wrestling’s John Pollock had the initial report.

“We can also report that Cesaro is moving to Raw. He is scheduled to be on Raw tonight, as is Samoa Joe,” Pollock wrote on Monday.

Cesaro was last seen on SmackDown Live last week, teaming up with Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev to take on Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Kevin Owens in a six-man tag match. Cesaro’s tag partner Sheamus was not on the show and is reportedly dealing with a concussion.

A move could bring an end to one of the WWE’s most consistent tag teams in recent history. The two were initially rivals in mid-2016 and were placed in a Best of Seven series. After their final match wound up ending as a tie, then-general manager Mick Foley had the two form a tag team. The pair went on to hold the Raw Tag Team Championships four times and the SmackDown Tag Team Championships once.

While Cesaro has often been regarded as one of the best wrestlers on the roster in terms of pound-for-pound strength and technical ability, his highlights in WWE have often come as part of a tag team. He previously won the WWE Tag Team Championships with Tyson Kidd and spent a sizable chunk of time teamed up with Jack Swagger as The Real Americans.

Update: WWE confirmed the move via Twitter just before Raw, posting a video teasing a match between Cesaro and former Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander.

