WWE

Photos: Chad Gable Debuts New Look on WWE European Tour

Chad Gable has been off television since the Superstar Shakeup, but when he does make his return […]

By

Chad Gable has been off television since the Superstar Shakeup, but when he does make his return to SmackDown Live, he’ll be debuting a new look.

Gable is wrestling this week with the rest of his WWE counterparts on the European tour. In Paris, he debuted a new look. Check out the fan photographs below, courtesy of Twitter.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The switch here, if you’re not privy, is that Gable has cut his hair. He previously sported long hair.

Gable did receive a fair amount of television time this year while teamed up with Bobby (Robert) Roode. However, the Superstar Shakeup split them up. While Roode has continued to receive a lot of television time on Monday nights, we have yet to see Gable make his return to Tuesday night television.

Tagged:

Related Posts