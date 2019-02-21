Charlotte Flair and Andrade Reportedly WWE’s Newest Couple

WWE Superstars dating one another is hardly a rare occurrence. And it looks like Charlotte Flair and Andrade are WWE‘s newest power couple.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Flair and Andrade have been dating one another for about a month. A fan from Twitter also noted that the new couple was spotted in an airport “snuggled” up next to one another.

Videos by ComicBook.com

👀 (take it with a grain of salt though) pic.twitter.com/EKIyfeCibS — Quokka Brenda (@nerdBrenda) February 20, 2019

As the story made rounds, Flair actually acknowledged the headlines but did not deny the scoop by tweeting “Must be a slow news day.”

Must be a slow news day 😉 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 20, 2019

It looks like we can add Flair/Andrade to the surprisingly long list of WWE romances that includes: Aleister BLack and Zelina Vega, Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy, Renee young and Dean Ambrose, Naomi and Jimmy Uso, Candace LaRae and Johnny Gargano, Peyton Royce and Tye Dillinger, Nikki Cross and Killian Dain, Rusev and Lana, Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan, and of course, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

We don’t really have much else to offer regarding Flair and Andrade’s relationship other than we’re looking forward to that Mixed Match Challenge combo.