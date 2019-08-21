WWE Clash of Champions: First Title Match Made Official

Our first of many championship matches for WWE Clash of Champions next month has now been revealed.

Charlotte Flair will take on Bayley for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship at the show, which emanates from (appropriately enough) Charlotte, North Carolina’s Spectrum Center.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The match was announced during an edition of the “Moment of Bliss” segment on SmackDown Live this week. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross welcomed Flair to the segment. Flair said that her win over Trish Stratus officially made her “the face of all eras.” Bliss said goaded her about how some people would say that she’s not the face of the SmackDown women’s roster because she doesn’t hold the title, mentioning Bayley.

Bliss noted she and Cross wouldn’t ever say that, and as Flair went off on the topic, Bliss and Cross sarcastically took sips of their coffee while listening with smirks on their faces. Flair said she might not be the champion but she’s the brand. She talked about being sent to media appearances and red carpets because you can’t send Bayley out there with her “side pony tail.”

Bayley came out and said these are all excuses because at the end of the day, she’s the champion and it eats up Flair inside. Flair said everyone was talking about her match with Stratus at SummerSlam and not Bayley’s match with Ember Moon. Flair says she has a lot of rebuilding to do with the title when she beats her at Clash of Champions because it’s been devalued.

“At the end of day, I am the CHAMPION which means I am better than YOU, and it eats you up inside!” – #SDLive #WomensChampion @itsBayleyWWE to @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/r897rXsL0q — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 21, 2019

Bayley responded by saying that if that was a challenge, she accepts. She said she’ll be happy to shut Flair’s mouth at Clash of Champions. Bayley started to walk off, came back, said she forgot to do something, and then pushed Flair over on her stool before walking away smiling.