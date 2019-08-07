Charlotte Flair Addresses Becky Lynch Sharing the WWE 2K20 Cover With Roman Reigns

WWE officially confirmed earlier this week that Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns will share the cover of the upcoming WWE 2K20 video game. The announcement bucks the trend of recent WWE video games, as it marks the first time a woman has been on the cover since the series was rebranded under the 2K banner and will be the first game in the series to have more than one wrestler featured. Previous wrestlers on the cover have included The Rock, John Cena, Steve Austin, Brock Lensar, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles.

While speaking about SmackDown Live moving to FOX at the Television Critics Association presentation on Wednesday, Charlotte Flair was asked if it was a slight to Lynch for her to have to share the cover with one wrestler.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So, I look at it this way. If you watched the video game’s, commercial, and Roman acknowledging her like ‘You’re the man,’ there’s no bigger acknowledgement in our company than coming from Roman Reigns,” Flair told The Wrap. “I want to be where Roman is right now, on [the marketing materials] for Fox (Sports). I want to be the face of the company.”

“But Becky and Roman — right now, with Becky’s year and us [Flair and Ronda Rousey] main-eventing WrestleMania, which is the pinnacle of the Women’s Evolution, which is not just gonna stop there — it’s not a slight to Becky,” she added. “It’s just Roman’s “The Guy,” or the man, and so is Becky. It’s a representation of saying, ‘OK we still put Becky on the cover, the first time ever think it’s more kudos that — Roman is standing behind her. Roman Reigns is standing behind her. [He’s] the face of our company. That’s the big message to me.”

Flair continued: “Having me up here, and not another male is a message from WWE saying, ‘Hey, our women are taking over and we hope that this message spreads to every industry.”Because WWE is positioning us as Superstars equally as the men in every aspect in the company. So the fan’s saying ‘boo-hoo’ that Roman’s on the cover. That’s just– either they’re gonna be happy or they’re gonna be mad, they’re gonna have something to be negative about,” she concluded. “It’s easier to be negative than to be positive.”

WWE 2K20 will release worldwide on Playstation 4 and Xbox One on Oct. 22.