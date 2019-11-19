Charlotte Flair Talks Breaking Ric Flair’s World Championship Reign Record

Charlotte Flair has only been on WWE’s main roster for four years, but in that time “The Queen” has held championship gold a record 10 times between the Ram Women’s, SmackDown Women’s and defunct Divas Championship. Given that she’s the daughter of 16-time world champion Ric Flair, many fans have pointed out the possibility of Flair becoming the “Ric Flair” of the women’s division by holding the women’s title a record 17 times. But in a new interview with Times Now News, Flair admitted that she’s not focused on beating her father’s record. Flair’s latest reign came at Hell in a Cell when she defeated Bayley for the SmackDown title.

“Is it a cool statistic? 100% but it is not something I actively think about, It’s like will I get there?” Flair said. “If I set my mind…then I will get there but when its all said and done that’s not what I want people to remember me for.”

Flair was also asked about the length of her title reigns, half of which have lasted less than a month.

“They were for bigger picture moments!” Flair said. Her latest reign lasted just five days, as she dropped the SmackDown title back to Bayley on the Oct. 11 episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Flair will take part in Sunday’s 5-on-5-on-5 Women’s Survivor Series match as the captain for Team Raw’s women’s team. Check out the full card for Survivor Series in the list below.