Charlotte Flair Pokes Fun at Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey’s Twitter Feud

After seeing Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey trade blows throughout the week on social media, Charlotte Flair opted to poke fun at both of them on Saturday.

“I’ll work on my Twitter game after Mania. For now, Lucha Libre training in Mexico City with my ‘top secret’ trainer,” Flair said while posting a photo of herself in a luchador mask.

I’ll work on my Twitter game after Mania. For now, Lucha Libre training in Mexico City with my “top secret” trainer #volaqqueen 👸 pic.twitter.com/aNxBwsjxhi — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) March 2, 2019

The latest Twitter beef between Rousey and Lynch kicked off when Lynch posted “mugshots” after being arrested (in storyline) for interfering in a tag match involving Rousey, Natalya and the Riott Squad on this week’s Monday Night Raw. Rousey called Lynch out for the “fake prison photos,” which Lynch took exception to.

“Keep that F word out of your mouth and concentrate on getting better at this business instead of trying to remain above it. Looking forward to seeing you real soon,” Lynch wrote, posting a photoshopped image of Rousey’s face over actor Tommy Wiseau.

The two then went back and forth and reached a boiling point when Lynch referenced Rousey’s husband Travis Browne.

“Rebecca Quin, I don’t care what the script says, I’m beating the living shit out of you the next time I see you,” Rousey wrote.

After seeing Lynch get arrested Rousey demanded that Stephanie McMahon add her back into the Raw Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 35. McMahon refused her request, so Rousey dropped her title in the middle of the ring and walked out of the arena.

On SmackDown Live the following night, Flair cut a solo promo on both women saying she was the gold standard in WWE because she didn’t act out like those two. She then announced she’d be on the upcoming episode of Raw where she expects Vince McMahon to name her the new Raw Women’s Champion.

The upcoming title match at WrestleMania, which is expected to be the first women’s main event in the show’s history, was originally booked as Rousey vs. Lynch after the latter won the Women’s Royal Rumble match. However after attacking both Triple H and Stephanie McMahon after they requested she see a doctor, Lynch was suspended by Vince and replaced with Flair.

All signs point to Lynch being added back into the match to make it a triple threat in the coming weeks.