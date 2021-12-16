Charlotte Flair Says Zelina Vega Has Long Way to Go Before She’s Queen of WWE

Queen Zelina Vega and King Xavier Woods are currently riding high in WWE, as Vega conquered the Queen’s Crown Tournament and Woods came out victorious in the King of the Ring tournament. That said, not everyone is on board with their royal titles, as we’ve seen Roman reigns take exception to King Woods on SmackDown. As for Vega, she also has someone taking exception to the Queen title, and that would be SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. In a new interview with Metro.co.uk, Flair was asked about a possible storyline of Queen vs Queen, and she doesn’t feel she needs to fight for a crown.

“I don’t think I need to fight over a crown, sorry,” Flair said. “I don’t think I need a crown to be called the Queen. I am the Queen. It’s silly to me. [laughs] No offense!”

Now, she was not opposed to the idea of facing Vega, just not over the crown. “I mean, maybe facing Zelina, but to have a match focused around Queen versus Queen? Like, I’m the Queen of them all – without a throne,” Flair said. “I don’t see that as – she has a long way to go before that becomes her… I don’t know how you say it? I always wear my invisible crown.”

We’ll have to wait and see what Vega thinks of Flair’s position, and hopefully, we’ll her reaction on social media or on next week’s Monday Night Raw.

While Flair isn’t up for the Queen vs Queen match-up, she is excited to be taking on some of the newer additions to the roster from NXT like Shotzi Blackheart, and thinks the fans are loving it as well.

“I just had a match with Shotzi – it was awesome,” Flair said. “Actually, the fan reaction was what made me so excited for it. They’re so hungry to see new talent. It’s just a matter of bringing new people up from NXT and having the audience get to know them. It just takes time. And it takes going back on tour, and live events, to do that.”

Other NXT call-ups like Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair are already having a major effect on Raw and SmackDown, and Flair thinks this is only the beginning for both.

‘I’m so proud of Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair,” Flair said. “They have come so far, and they’re only gonna go further. I truly believe Rhea is the future face of the women’s division.’

