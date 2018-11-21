Charlotte Flair Wreaks Havoc on SmackDown Live

Just 48 hours after giving Ronda Rousey her toughest contest in WWE yet, Charlotte Flair opened SmackDown Live and let it be known that she wasn’t done with the so-called “Baddest Woman on the Planet.”

The fans chanted “thank you Charlotte” to which Charlotte replied “yes, thank me.” Speaking mid-ring, Flair noted that she enjoyed every second of the beating she put on Rousey. She noted that Rousey said she wanted more of her and Flair essentially said she would be ready at TLC if Rousey wants to come after her.

She was soon interrupted by General Manager Paige who informed Flair she would need to fine her $100,000 for placing her hands on officials at Survivor Series.

This brought out Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, the IIconics. They made fun of the way Charlotte looked at Survivor Series, saying she looked like Frankenstein and asked for the money from the fine to be placed into their pockets.

Eventually, Flair challenged them both to a match. It was Billie who took on Flair and proceeded to promptly lose. After the match, Charlotte wanted more and challenged Peyton to a match. After much hesitation on the part of Royce, they eventually had a bout. After using her partner to her advantage, Royce was able to gain a bit of an advantage toward the end of the bout (Flair had won most of the early going).

In the end, Billie ran in for the disqualification finish and the IIconics double teamed Flair, both giving her slaps and punches on the mat. The fans chanted for Becky Lynch to make the save, but there was no such appearance.

Instead, the IIconics went to use a chair on the outside but were denied by ringside security. As they argued with the guard, Flair recovered and took them both out with a double spear.