Betting Favorite for 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble Revealed

If not for Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair may have the thickest resume in all of WWE. And in January 2019, Flair may be adding another significant notch in her belt.

According to Sky Bet, Flair has opened as the betting favorite to win next year’s Women’s Royal Rumble. This feeds the narrative that Flair would pick Ronda Rousey as her WrestleMania 35 dancing partner and their match would potentially close the show.

This has been the rumor since Rousey joined WWE, and perhaps the best way to ensure that match happens is through Flair winning the Rumble. If Flair is indeed destined to be the second-ever woman to win a Royal Rumble, that means her efforts to reclaim the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Becky Lynch will come up short. It also would mean that Rousey will hold the Raw Women’s Championship until WrestleMania 35.

Right now, too much of this is speculative to be making serious proclamations. However, it’s been rumored for some time that WWE is targeting Rousey vs. Flair at WM35 and the Rumble is the most direct vehicle to make that happen.

Even more, there probably isn’t a better candidate to win the Rumble next year. With Lynch and Rousey likely holding titles, the on another name (other than Flair) that would make sense would be Sasha Banks. However, The Boss has been relegated to the darker corners of WWE’s card and a Rumble victory would be a massive jump in relevancy for her.

Nia Jax has to be mentioned as potential winners, but she isn’t nearly established in the way Flair is. Alexa Bliss, who WWE clearly loves, doesn’t seem like the type to be clotheslining dozens of women over the top rope, and given she’s spent most of 2018’s summer chasing Rousey, WWE wouldn’t reboot their feud for Mania.

so basically, if you’re the gambling type, Charlotte Flair is a good place to put your money. By the time January arrives, her win may be so foreseeable that we’ll have Roman Reigns flashbacks. However, unlike The Big Dog, Flair may actually be a heel by then.