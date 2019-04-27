Vickie Guerrero Says Chris Benoit Should Be In The WWE Hall of Fame

Former WWE SmackDown General Manager Vickie Guerrero called for a controversial WWE Hall of Fame induction during a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet.

The interview was uploaded to YouTube on Saturday morning and includes Guerrero discussing her family’s history with the late Chris Benoit. She goes so far as to say that the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, who murdered his wife and son before taking his own life in 2007, should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

“It’s a sad situation. I loved Chris Benoit. His family was our family,” Guerrero said. “His wife Nancy, we were close friends and their son Daniel and we were all really close. I wasn’t there when it happened and I don’t understand why it happened but I still love him. Aside from all of that he loved us and he respected us. He was a talented wrestler and he had his own legacy and I think that it shouldn’t be ignored and it’s sad how things turned out but I would like to see him inducted into the Hall of Fame.”

It’s well documented that the death of Vickie’s husband, Eddie Guerrero, in 2005 greatly affected Benoit, leading him into a downward spiral of depression. The two men were very close friends going back to their early days in professional wrestling.

While Guerrero’s call for a Hall of Fame induction here are heartfelt, don’t expect it to come to fruition anytime soon. WWE has taken great steps to distance itself from Benoit’s legacy ever since the 2007 double murder and suicide. Unquestionably, Benoit was one of the greatest performers of his generation, but the circumstances of his death and the gruesome crimes that he committed make honoring his wrestling legacy a near impossibility for WWE.

