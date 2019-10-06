Chris Hemsworth Spotted at UFC 243 at Marvel Stadium

Thor Ragnarok and Avengers: Endgame star Chris Hemsworth went viral on Saturday night when he appeared cage-side at UFC 243 for the main event bout between UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker ad challenger Israel Adesanya. The event took place at Marvel Stadium (formerly known as Docklands Stadium before Disney bought the naming rights in 2018) in Melbourne, Australia, the home country for both Whittaker and Hemsworth.

The event sadly didn’t end well for the native champion, as Whittakr lost the title to Adesanya via knockout midway through the second round. Other resultes from the show included Dan Hooker beating Al Iaquinta, Sergey Spivak beating Tai TuiVasa and Yorgan de Castro knocking out Justin Tafa at the start of the main card.

Hemsworth was spotted after the event taking a photo with Australian fighter Megan Anderson, who won via submission early on in the night.

Fellow Aussie Chris Hemsworth showing support for Megan backstage after her big victory. 🇦🇺 #UFC243 #FightNight #GP pic.twitter.com/fmM4AeIe4B — Paradigm Sports Management (@ParadigmSM) October 6, 2019

While promoting the release of Avengers: Endgame on digital download and Blue-Ray in August, Hemsworth revealed that his favorite scene from the massive Marvel event was when he and Captain America (Chric Evans) swap hammers so that Thor can wield Stormbreaker during the final battle against Thanos’ army while Cap gets “the little one.”

In an interview in late September, Tom Hiddleston (Loki) revealed at one point during the filming of the first Avengers film that he took a real punch to the face from Hemsworth.

“Fighting Chris Hemsworth you’re going to lose, let’s face it, where at least I guess Laertes is gonna lose because it’s in the script,” Hiddleston said. “I suppose the big difference is…I guess on film it’s all about angles when you’re fighting, so you’re trying to get the angles of the different parts of the choreography to tell the story. But you only have to do it once, so, there was actually a scene in Avengers 1, the fist Avengers movie, where Thor had to strike Loki across the face and I was wearing the horns, which weight about 30 lbs, and I couldn’t really sell the hit, the smack. So I just said to Chris I think you should just hit me in the face.’”

“It’s a terrible idea, and I went down like a stone,” he added. “I suppose on stage when you’re doing a fight you have to it every night for 100 odd performances, I think if I was being hit in the face by Chris Hemsworth day after day, I don’t know if I would be able to manage that. It wouldn’t be sustainable.”

Photo: Twitter/@UFC_CA