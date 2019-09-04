Tallahassee Police Department Posts, Then Deletes Photo of Chris Jericho’s AEW World Championship, Says Case Is Still Ongoing

The search for Chris Jericho’s AEW World Championship belt took another strange turn on Wednesday morning.

According to Tallahassee Democrat reporter Jeffrey Burlew, the Tallahassee Police Department posted a photo early that morning of one of their officers holding up the championship title, saying it had officially been found.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Update: Tallahassee Police Department finds @IAmJericho‘s stolen championship belt … pic.twitter.com/2R0GCkrEiu — Jeffrey Burlew (@JeffBurlew) September 4, 2019

However the post was later deleted. A new statement from the police department said they could no longer confirm that the belt had been found and the case was still ongoing.

The Case of the Missing @IAmJericho Championship Belt takes another turn. The Tallahassee Police Department announces on Facebook it found the belt but hastily deletes the post. @TallyPD now says it can’t confirm the belt was found and calls the case “open and active” … — Jeffrey Burlew (@JeffBurlew) September 4, 2019

Here’s what the original post looked like.

“It’s been posted to social media? It’s still an open and active investigation,” TPD spokesperson officer Damon Miller told the Democrat. “The case has not been closed yet.”

The original post did however seem to be enough for AEW, who uploaded a screenshot of the post and wrote, “Case solved… thank you @TallyPD.”

News of Jericho’s championship being stolen first broke on Tuesday after Scott Keith posted a police report filed by Jericho to the Scott’s Blog of Doom website.

“The victim [identified as Jericho] reported the theft of his championship wrestling belt while he was eating inside Longhorn Steakhouse,” the report read. “The victim stated he arrived at the Millionaire Club Airport Terminal and place the belt inside his rented limousine. The limo driver shuttled the victim to Longhorn for dinner. The victim remained at Longhorn while the limo driver returned to the airport. The victim had taken the wrong luggage from the airport and the driver took it back to the terminal. When the driver picked up the victim from the restaurant, the belt was missing. Responding officers searched the limo and airport for the belt without success. On-call CID was consulted, and forensics [responded] to the scene.”

Later on Tuesday night Jericho posted a video confirming that the title was stolen, and that he was conducting a “worldwide search” to find it.

“Unfortunately less than 24 hours after I became the first ever AEW Champion, with blood streaming down my face after one of the hardest matches I’ve ever had in my life, some lowlife scumbag committed grand larceny and robbed me of the AEW Championship,” Jericho said in his video.

“As a result, I am launching a worldwide investigation, using the top private investigators in the world today to find out who committed this crime,” he later added.