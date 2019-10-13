Watch: Chris Jericho Announces His Title Match With Darby Allin Will Be a Street Fight

Chris Jericho will defend his AEW World Championship for the first time on this week’s AEW Dynamite when he takes on fan-favorite Darby Allin. Shortly after Allin helped The Elite fight off Jericho and the rest of his Inner Circle faction, “Le Champion” posted a video announcing that their title match would be a Philadelphia Street Fight. He then added that he’d be bringing out his “Painmaker” persona he first debuted in New Japan Pro Wrestling during his feud with Kazuchika Okada.

“I grew up on the mean streets of Winnipeg. You wanna fight? You wanna attack? You wanna treat me like some kind of a street thug? Sounds good to me. Cause next week we’re in Philadelphia. That’s the place where my father Ted Irving used to beat the crap out of the Philadelphia Flyers each and every night when he played with the New York Rangers.”

“So you wanna come to Philly? You wanna treat me like a street thug? Well I’m gonna treat you like the little bitch that you are, Darby Allin. Cause next week, for the AEW Championship, Darby Allin vs. Chris Jericho in a Philadelphia Street Fight. And one last thing. You want to try and cause pain? I don’t cause pain, I make the pain. Next Chris Jericho is not going to be in Philadelphia. But the Painmaker will be.”

Jericho then said the match would be the last of Allin’s young career.

The former multi-time world champion was one of the first major stars to sign with All Elite Wrestling back in January. Since then he’s picked up wins over Kenny Omega and Adam “Hangman” Page will simultaneously becoming the company’s first champion. Should he win on Wednesday, he’ll take on Cody Rhodes at the Full Gear pay-per-view on Nov. 9.

Shortly after introducing the rest of the Inner Circle, Jericho cut a scathing promo on Rhodes.

“You know what Cody? I don’t like you, and I don’t like your family,” Jericho said. “I don’t like your father, Dusty Rhodes, I think he was a jerk. I don’t like your brother Dustin Rhodes. I think he’s a moron and I’m going to kick his ass tonight. And most importantly Cody, on Nov. 9 at Full Gear. When you challenged Le Champion for the AEW Championship, you know what’s going to happen to ya? I’m going to beat the ever-loving s— out of you!”

AEW Dynamite airs from 8-10 Eastern Wednesday nights on TNT.