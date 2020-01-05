Chris Jericho Beats Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 14, Halts the AEW/New Japan Crossover for Now

AEW World Champion Chris Jericho once again returned to the Tokyo Dome on Saturday for New Japan’s annual WrestleMania equivalent, Wrestle Kingdom 14. The All Elite Wrestling star took on Hiroshi Tanahashi, one of the company’s biggest names and most-decorated wrestlers, in a match where if Tanahashi won, “The Ace” would get a future shot at Jericho’s world championship and effectively set up a crossover between AEW and New Japan. However fans who are hoping to see such an event will have to wait, as Jericho managed to beat Tanahashi via his Liontamer submission in the middle of the ring.

It’s worth noting that Jericho made his entrance while wearing the AEW World Championship, so at the very least the young title was getting some acknowledgement on a massive stage.

I was rooting for Tanahashi to win against Chris Jericho, but I’m really hoping this still means there‘s a chance for a NJPW and AEW partnership. #njwk14 #AEW pic.twitter.com/lmeM1YNiRy — 𝐲𝐯𝐞𝐭𝐭 (of rivia) (@lukacovffaine) January 5, 2020

In his post-match press conference, Jericho said he wasn’t sure when he’d be back in New Japan but made it clear he wants to wrestle at Wrestle Kingdom 15 in 2021.

He doesn’t know when he’ll be back in Japan, but expects he’ll be on next year’s Wrestle Kingdom.

Chris Jericho says goodbye in Painmaker style. #NJWK14 #WrestleKingdom14 pic.twitter.com/MCOOMbziEC — Jim Valley (@JimValley) January 5, 2020

Jericho also brought up the topic of AEW and New Japan working together in the future, saying, “The forbidden door is closed, but I don’t think it needs to be closed. … Put aside all hurt feelings, put aside all of the egos, put aside all of the issues and politics and focus on great wrestling matches and big business.”

He then added that he’d be happy to fight Tanahasi again and put his AEW title on the line.

Days after AEW was officially unveiled as a new company on Jan. 1, 2019, stars like Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes and Adam Page all wrestled their final matches for New Japan at Wrestle Kingdom 13. And while Jericho and Jon Moxley both worked numerous New Japan events in 2019, the Young Bucks stated back in November that there was no chance of a parternship between the two.

“It’s really not happening,” Nick Jackson tweeted in November. “Been asked this thousands of times and telling the truth is always best. Don’t want fans holding onto something that has zero chance of happening.”

But, as Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer pointed out last week, it’s possible that New Japan has changed its tune about a working relationship now that its deal with AXS TV is over.