Chris Jericho Supports Goldberg Winning the WWE Universal Championship

Goldberg defeated “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt back at Super ShowDown to become the new WWE Universal Champion. The 53-year-old made history in multiple ways at the Saudi Arabia show, becoming the second-oldest world champion in company history while also becoming the first WWE Hall of Famer to win a world title after they’ve already been inducted. But, to put it very mildly, the win was poorly received by wrestling fans on social media. And while things have started to cool down in the days since then, one of Goldberg’s biggest supporters in his victory turned out to be former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.

“Congrats to my bro @Goldberg for becoming the @WWE champion once again!!” Jericho wrote on Saturday. “Some don’t get it, but those who understand this business, understand that Bill equals BIG money. WHO’S NEXT??”

It’s surprising to see Jericho be so friendly with the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion given their rocky backstage history in the past, but it looks like they’ve both buried the hatchet.

At 49 years old, Jericho just spent the last six months as AEW World Champion, main-eventing three of the last four pay-per-views for the young promotion. On Saturday night he dropped the world title to Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution. No word yet on if and when he’ll get a chance to win the title back.

Goldberg opened last week’s Friday Night SmackDown by celebrating his championship win. Moments after his promo Roman Reigns made his down to the ring, declared “I’m Next!” and set a championship match for WrestleMania 36. At the end of the episode John Cena made his return to WWE television and indicated he wouldn’t be wrestling at Mania this year, only to be challenged by Wyatt in full Fiend gear.

