Chris Jericho Talks Donald Trump Jr. Interview, Wants Andrew Yang As Guest

AEW World Champion Chris Jericho received quite a bit of criticism for a recent edition of his podcast, Talk Is Jericho, and now the reigning champ is firing back by explaining why he chose to have a certain son of a president on the show.

The November 8th edition of Talk Is Jericho featured Donald Trump Jr. as a guest, promoting his recently released book. Given the polarization that U.S. President Donald Trump causes among people, the guest choice was always going to create some blow-back for Jericho.

However, Jericho explained recently to UPROXX why he had Trump Jr. on the show and whether or not he thought it was a mistake to have done so. In the end, he said he felt like it was an interview he could not turn down.

“America is such a polarizing place right now because of who’s in office. I’m not a political guy. I don’t even really know what my opinion is,” admitted Jericho. “To me, from a journalistic integrity standpoint of it, to have the son of the most powerful person in the free world was something I couldn’t turn down. When I was talking to him, did I agree with everything he said? Of course not. Did I agree with some of what he said? Of course I did. Did we edit some stuff out that I didn’t think was good or right? Yeah, I did.”

When asked if he took any of the negative feedback to heart, Jericho replied, “Absolutely not. My response to anyone who was offended by me having him on is just don’t listen. It’s the same thing when people get offended when I have flat-Earthers on or people who think they’ve been kidnapped by Bigfoot or something along those lines. It’s not an insult to me if you don’t like the topic I have. I have over 600 episodes; not every episode is going to be for everybody.”

Jericho went on to explain why he thought it was a good idea to have Trump Jr. on the show and why he thinks of Talk Is Jericho as more than just a wrestling podcast.

“I’m not a political pundit; I’m not a very political guy. But I figure if you’re gonna do a political episode for the first time in 600 episodes, it might as well be with the son of the leader of the free world. It proves that my show is always what I say it is: It’s not a wrestling show, it’s an everything show. If you don’t like the guy, it’s fine, don’t listen. We have two shows a week and I don’t expect everyone to listen to every single episode that I have.

“I didn’t know what to expect from Trump Jr.’s episode in the ratings, either. Was it going to tank? Was it going to be the biggest rating I’d ever had? It did a good rating — not a great rating, but a good rating. It shows people will listen to a political show from Chris Jericho, but it’s not something the whole world is waiting to hear, and nor should they, because I’m not a political guy.”

So now that he has went down the politics lane and had a member of the Trump family on the show, would Jericho consider having a Democratic rival on the podcast to balance things out? According to Jericho, he’s reached out to one of the 2020 Democratic contenders (who has also been seen tweeting about wrestling in the past).

Congrats to @IAmJericho @CodyRhodes and all of @AEWrestling for launching a new era #ImWithAEW @AEWonTNT creative freedom and the talent owning a piece of the action are very good things. 👍 — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) October 2, 2019

“Yeah, I was working on getting Andrew Yang on and then he dropped off the face of the earth, so maybe his people got mad I had Donald Trump Jr. on. I know Andrew’s a big wrestling fan, so hopefully we can work it out. But like I said, I just like having interesting people on my show. Interesting people are interesting people, whether I know what they’re talking about or not,” said Jericho.

