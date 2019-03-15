Chris Jericho Explains Who He Would Want To Induct Him For The WWE Hall of Fame

Chris Jericho is currently one of the biggest names associated with All Elite Wrestling, but there’s no doubt that one day, he’ll return to the WWE to take his rightful place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

When it comes to a career resume in Vince McMahon’s company, few can rival the accomplishments of Jericho. He had one of the most memorable debuts in company history when he jumped ship from WCW back in 1999, interrupting a promo that The Rock was giving in the middle of the ring during a RAW is WAR broadcast in Chicago. WWE had been promoting the appearance for weeks with a countdown clock.

Jericho would go on to become the first-ever WWE Undisputed Champion, a three-time World Heavyweight Champion (plus two reigns as WCW Champion when WWE kept that title active for a brief time), nine-time WWE Intercontinental Champion, two-time WWE U.S. Champion, two-time WWE Tag Team Champion, five-time WWE World Tag Team Champion, WWE European Champion, and WWE Hardcore Champion.

Jericho was fielding questions from listeners on a recent edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast and was asked about who he would want to induct him someday when he undoubtedly enters the WWE Hall of Fame.

“I used to think that Shawn Michaels would be good, but he has done it before,” Jericho said. “I think, honestly, Kevin Owens would be good and I’ll tell you the reason why. He grew up as a fan of mine and then I ended up doing this amazing angle with him. We had great chemistry.

“And, again, a cool whole eight-month angle or whatever it was, so I think it would be kind of cool to have him do it from both sides of the coin, from being a fan of Chris Jericho and then getting to work with Chris Jericho. Like, when Shawn got inducted, they never asked me, but I would have been a real good candidate. I would say Kevin Owens, or my go to answer is always Funaki.”

