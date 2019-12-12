Chris Pratt Shares Heartfelt Congratulations To Guardians Of The Galaxy Co-Star Dave Bautista On WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

WWE announced this week that former WWE Champion and Guardians of the Galaxy star Batista (real name Dave Bautista) would be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020. “The Animal” first arrived on WWE television back in 2002 and across three runs with the company he racked up six world championship reigns, four tag title reigns, two Royal Rumble victories and two WrestleMania main event appearances. His last match took place back in April at WrestleMania 35 against Triple H, just a few short weeks before he appeared in the final act of Avengers: Endgame alongside the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Batista’s Guardians co-star Chris Pratt took to Instagram shortly after the news broke to post a heartfelt congratulations for “Big Dave.”

Director James Gunn commented on the photo by writing, “🙌🙌🙌.”

Batista seemed to love the backstage photo of him holding up his phone while in full Drax The Destroyer makeup.

“Hahaha!! Love you brother! Thank you for this,” Batista wrote.

Numerous WWE Superstars have also congratulated Batista on the honor, including every other member of his former Evolution faction.

I’ve stood next to and across from him in the ring, and with pride watched him perform on the silver screen. A man who has followed his heart to realize all of his dreams & now adds another accomplishment added to the long list of his accolades. Congrats @DaveBautista!#WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/4s1laKSSZ0 — Triple H (@TripleH) December 9, 2019

“Dave deserves it,” Randy Orton said in an interview with WWE.com. “I’ve known him for 20 years; he was the first guy I ever ran into when I reported down to Louisville for developmental when I was 19 years old. I remember seeing this 350-pound jacked up man and thinking to myself, ‘what have I gotten myself into?’ Of course, after that was Evolution and I saw Dave grow, we became friends, we traveled the world together. My hats off to him. Man, I can’t wait to hear his speech. I know it’ll be heartfelt. He’s always been good to me and I look forward to seeing him on that special day.”

The WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 induction ceremony will take place on April 2 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.