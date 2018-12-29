Chyna’s Mother Urges WWE to ‘Do What’s Right,’ Induct Daughter Into Hall of Fame

The calls are getting louder for a 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction for women’s wrestling legend Chyna.

Earlier this week, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman advocated for Chyna (Joan Laurer) to take her place in the Hall of Fame. Waltman was of course a member of the classic stable DX alongside Chyna and the duo also had a romantic relationship.

Now, someone even closer to Chyna has stepped into the debate: her mother.

Jan LaQue published a post on her Facebook page urging the WWE to “do what’s right” and give her daughter a spot in the Hall of Fame, calling it “long overdue.”

The entire post is below:

“As many of you know, yesterday would have been Joanie’s (Chyna’s) birthday. I truly appreciate all of the messages and rememberances of her that were posted by so many of you. As you can imagine, it’s always a very sad day for me. But it helps a lot to know how many people remember her and loved her. “It’s one of the worst things in the world to lose a child. We HAVE to get her into the WWE hall of fame. She richly deserves to be there. WWE – LISTEN UP and do what’s right for Chyna!! You owe her that for what she did for you and women’s wrestling. She earned her place there. And it’s long overdue.”

Chyna passed away on April 20th, 2016 at the age of 46. Following an autopsy, it was revealed that her death was the result of an accidental overdose from mixing alcohol and prescription drugs.

At the time of her death, Chyna had been absent from the WWE for nearly 15 years. She had brief stints in wrestling following her exit from WWE, including with New Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA. However, it was her career moves outside of wrestling, notably the adult film industry, which many speculate has kept her out of the WWE Hall of Fame. While the company did produce a nice tribute video about Chyna following her death, it was the first time the company had really acknowledged her on air in many years.

All of that said, it is simply undeniable that Chyna was one of the most influential women in the history of professional wrestling. She became a household name during the heyday of the Attitude Era and is more than deserving of a WWE Hall of Fame induction. Whether or not it happens this WrestleMania season remains to be seen, but the odds of an induction occurring at some point seem to be pointing up.