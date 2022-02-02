CM Punk Explains Why He Fears AEW’s Hook

CM Punk has been with AEW since late August 2021, and so far his biggest programs in the company have been with Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston and (most recently) MJF. But Punk still wants to mix it up with many of the company’s heavy hitters, as he explained in a new interview with Chicago radio personality Abe Kanan this week.

“If you look at, Cody, he’s a big one. I’d really like to mess with Cody and his fans. Mr. ‘I don’t want to be a bad guy,’ I’ll tell you what you’re going to be,” Punk said. “Young Bucks, I’m always backstage pitching ideas for me and a tag partner against the Young Bucks. I really want to tag with Bryan Danielson. I’ll fight him too. How about Jon Moxley? I’ve never wrestled Jon Moxley. I’ve wrestled Dean Ambrose. Would love [to wrestle Kenny Omega]. I don’t know what’s going on with Kenny, though. I read what everybody else areas and I hear things about surgery and whatnot, but I don’t know how positive or true that is, I just know he’s banged up and I’m glad he’s taking some time off. When CM Punk does wrestle Kenny Omega, I want him to be 100%. There are so many dudes.”

He also brought up AEW’s Hook, who despite only having four matches has already become somewhat of a viral sensation. Punk said he fears Hook, mostly because of their age gap.

“How about Hook? That kid, for the first time, somebody is making memes saying ‘so and so fears Hook, CM Punk fears Hook.’ Yeah. I do. 100%. I’m 43 years old, he’s like 16 [he’s actually 22]. I don’t want to get in trouble,” he added. “You hurt a teenager, you go to jail for that sort of thing.”

Punk will finally go one-on-one with MJF (who is only three years older than Hook) on this week’s AEW Dynamite at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago. No word yet on when Hook’s next match will be, though his Team Taz teammate Ricky Starks will defend his FTW Championship on this week’s AEW Rampage against Jay Lethal.

h/t Fightful