CM Punk Returns to Social Media

CM Punk returned to social media for the first time since AEW's All Out pay-per-view and its infamous post-show locker room fight on Tuesday, promoting the release of Blade of the 47 Ronin on Netflix. The film was co-written by AJ Mendez, Punk's wife. Punk's last match saw him win back the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley in the All Out main event, but he followed that up by ranting about the leadership of AEW's EVPs and the rumors that he tried to force Colt Cabana out of the promotion during the post-show media scrum. He was then confronted in his locker room by Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, which led to the alleged brawl.

Everyone involved in the scuffle has been suspended and stripped of their championships, while producer Ace Steel (who allegedly bit Kenny Omega during the incident) has since been let go. Both Punk and AEW have remained quiet on the situation, but it was reported last week that the company is looking to buy out the remaining years on Punk's contract.

Well look who's back pic.twitter.com/3iF0MzRsMC — Connor Casey (@ConnorCaseyCB) October 25, 2022

Is CM Punk Injured?

On top of the pending legal situation surrounding the locker room brawl (dubbed by fans as "Brawl Out"), Punk also suffered a surgery-requiring arm injury during his match with Moxley (believed to be a torn triceps). Even if he wasn't in this current situation, he wouldn't be able to wrestle again until well into 2023.

The injury came not long after Punk suffered a surgery-requiring foot injury that forced him to abruptly end his first AEW World Championship reign just as it started over the summer. Between the two reigns, Punk was champion for 90 days but did not record a single successful defense either time.

Will CM Punk Go Back to WWE?

One of the biggest aspects of last week's report was that the major hurdle for AEW's buyout is agreeing upon Punk's "no-compete" clause, which would prevent him from going back to WWE for a predetermined amount of time. The very idea that Punk would consider going back to WWE came as a shock given how tumultuous his previous departure was back in 2014. However, Wade Keller of Ithen dropped his own report, stating people within WWE don't necessarily want to bring Punk back regardless of how lucrative it might be.

Do you think Punk will ever go back to WWE? Could he somehow wind up back with AEW down the road? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

This story is developing...