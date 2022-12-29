CM Punk Sounds Open to AEW Return and Peace with the Elite After Brawl Out

Much has been discussed in regard to the situation that occurred between The Elite and CM Punk after AEW All Out, but recently FTR's Dax Harwood shed some new light on Punk's side of the situation with the debut of his new podcast. Punk was the big topic of his first episode, and afterwards discussion about Punk's status with AEW picked up again. That episode has resulted in a comment from Punk that could be nothing, but it also could be a sign that he is open to an AEW return and peace with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Theprowrestlingpodcast (via Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp) shared an image that featured Punk, Harwood, and a tweet from the Wrestling Observer that reads "AEW's Dax Harwood makes plea for CM Punk, The Elite to find a way to make it work". Then in the caption, the account wrote "Let's just shake hands and say sorry lol. No but seriously."

That's when Punk commented on the post, writing "Duh". As stated before, it could just be a snappy response from Punk, but then again, it could also be a tip of the hat to a possible reconciliation with AEW. On Harwood's podcast, Harwood said he hopes that everyone can get together and move forward, both for how much they can do now and for setting up AEW for the future.

"I can tell you what I hope, because I don't know," Harwood said. "Everyone knows about the legalities of the situation and no one is really expressing what is going to happen, what has happened, and what won't happen. I can tell you, all I can be truthful about, I can only tell you what I know and what I perceive to know, I hope that he comes back. I feel that AEW should have the Young Bucks in their locker room. AEW should have Kenny Omega in the locker room. I know that I feel AEW should have CM Punk in the locker room. With those four entities, it makes our talent roster so much deeper and better. It's four guys who want to be the best. Regardless of what any of us think personally, I know that we all want to be the best and I know we all want the best for professional wrestling. It's given us a life that we could never have otherwise.

"This is my plea to all four guys," he continued. "Please find a way to make it work. If we can make it work, we can set up the future of professional wrestling for a long time and we can change the course of professional wrestling for a very long time. When you think about it, unselfishly, we're doing this for 20-30 years down the road so guys and girls can make a living."