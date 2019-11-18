CM Punk Teases His Plans for WWE Backstage

Now that he’s officially an analyst for Fox Sports 1’s weekly WWE news show, WWE Backstage, wrestling fans are anxiously waiting to see what CM Punk has to say when he makes her first panel appearance on Tuesday night’s episode this week. The former WWE Champion hasn’t been involved with the WWE in any capacity since he walked out of the company in early 2014 and was promptly fired several months later. And while he technically a FOX employee under his current contract, the speculation that Punk could step back inside the squared circle soon is at an all-time high.

Punk took to Twitter on Monday to tease what he has in store for his first Backstage appearance and tagged numerous people.

It IS weird trying to catch up on 5+ years of rasslin’, I’m doing what I can. There’s bright spots, mostly women from what I can tell. There’s BAD too. I’m gonna talk about it, and no one is safe. Join us. @ReneeYoungWWE @WWEonFOX @BookerT5x @RealPaigeWWE @VinceMcMahon @TonyKhan — CM Pumpkinpie (@CMPunk) November 18, 2019

Fans were quick to point out one of those names was AEW president Tony Khan.

Punk reportedly recently met with Khan and turned down a major offer to join All Elite Wrestling. Back in October he confirmed that rumors that he had done screen tests for Backstage, but told Collider Live he didn’t want to get back in the ring if he joined the show.

“Originally, I thought it was a WWE thing and I was like, ‘Umm, no.’ But this is Fox. I’m not dealing with anybody in WWE. They explained to me what it was,” Punk said. “I love Renee Young [confirmed as one of the hosts alongside Booker T]. She’s a great person. It’s along the lines of what I do with Cage Fury FC. I prefaced it by saying, ‘I’m not going to come in to dump all over on stuff just to dump on it. That’s old Phil. But if it’s bad, I’m not gonna pretend that it’s anything but bad.’ They want to present it like it’s a real sport and just have a show that recaps stuff.”

Since his surprise appearance at the end of last week’s episode, Punk has been challenged to matches by Seth Rollins, Ricochet and reigning WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt.