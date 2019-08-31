Cody Rhodes Says AEW Will ‘Steal’ Rey Mysterio If WWE Mistreats Him

All Elite Wrestling vice president and wrestler Cody Rhodes made it clear during his Starrcast panel on Thursday night that there’s one current WWE Superstar he absolutely wants to bring into the company if he’s available — former WWE Champion and future Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

Late in his interview with Tony Schiavone, Rhodes admitted that he “owes” Mysterio his career for choosing to work with him in a feud for WrestleMania XXVII, putting Rhodes over as a legitimate singles star in his first one-on-one pay-per-view match.

“He has something special, and Tony (Schiavone) saw it early in (WCW) Nitro,” Rhodes said. “I don’t think those guys were supposed to go out there and capture the hearts of the audience. Man, as a kid, I was stoked to see Hulk Hogan, Roddy Piper and Sting and what they were doing, but it was only two weeks of watching Rey Mysterio and I was stoked to see what Rey Mysterio was doing. It was an organic connection. And maybe it can’t be described or we can’t figure out what it is. Maybe it’s just the mask is really cool.”

“…I hope they do right by Rey,” he continued. “Because if they don’t, I’m gonna steal that son of a b—.”

Mysterio competed in the main event of the All In pay-per-view, which was promoted and booked by Rhodes and The Young Bucks, back in September 2018. He signed a two-year contract with the WWE shortly after that, which has an opt-out clause after 18 months. So if by some chance WWE lets Mysterio get away, AEW could have a shot at bringing the lucha libre legend into the fold in early-to-mid 2020.

Mysterio recent appeared on Monday Night Raw and teased the possibility of retiring by nearly unmasking. However his son Dominick stopped him and reminded him that he promised that his in-ring debut would be alongside Rey as a father-son tag team. Mysterio agreed and backed out of a retirement speech, but hasn’t been on WWE television since.

Based on his recent social media, he’s been busy training his son how to wrestle.