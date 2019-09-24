Cody Rhodes Confirms Dynamite Will Be Rated TV-14

While it had been previously hinted at, All Elite Wrestling executive vice president Cody Rhodes officially confirmed on Tuesday via Twitter that AEW’s weekly wrestling show, Dynamite, will be rated TV-14 once it premieres on TNT on Oct. 2. The rating is mostly arbitrary, given that the promotion and the network can put just about anything on the program regardless of rating, it does show that AEW is looking to aim more towards an older audience compared to WWE (which keeps all of its programming at TV-PG).

The first episode of Dynamite will take place at the sold-out Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on Oct. 2. The lineup for the first episode will include Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara, Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho and two mystery partners, MJF vs. Brandon Cutler and Riho vs. Nyla Rose for the AEW Women’s World Championship. Both Jon Moxley and “Hangman” Adam Page have both been announced to appear on the show as well.

On Monday The Wrap broke the story via an interview with TNT general manager Brett Weitz that the company was looking to launch a studio show to accompany Dynamite each week.

“We are talking about it,” Weitz said. “I don’t know if you’ve met Tony Khan, but he’s not short of ideas — or passion. So there is a world where we’re thinking about ‘Where does something like that live?’ Knowing full well that within the WarnerMedia ecosystem we have B/R Live, we’ve got all these different components at our disposal. … The more content for these fans the better, and we would love to figure out what something like that looks like.”

“It may not happen on October 2, which is what we’re all kind of gunning towards, but it wouldn’t surprise me if it was something that [launched] shortly thereafter,” he added. “We’re thinking about it for sure.”

AEW first announced its television deal with WarnerMedia, TNT’s parent company back in May.

“WarnerMedia and AEW together will build this powerhouse sporting league from the ground up and will begin airing weekly matches later this year,” a press release on the deal read. “With this league, AEW is introducing a new generation of wrestlers to fans, offering fun, gripping and authentic athletic matches that will make wrestling more accessible to a broad audience. WarnerMedia will utilize its position as a next-generation global media company to build this league into a global pro-wrestling franchise.”