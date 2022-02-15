Details on Why Cody Rhodes Chose to Leave AEW, Possible WWE Return

Cody Rhodes is officially gone from AEW, as confirmed by statements both he and Tony Khan gave on Tuesday morning. Sean Ross Sapp then dropped a report via Fightful Select shedding some light on the situation. Rhodes, one of the founding members of AEW, a three-time TNT Champion and an executive vice president, saw his latest contract end at the beginning of 2022 and he personally confirmed his free agency status after dropping the TNT Championship to Sammy Guevara in a Ladder Match on the Jan. 26 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Sapp stated via sources that Rhodes was looking for a “big money deal,” but by last Friday multiple people both inside and outside of the company believed he was on his way out the door. He also noted WWE officials were aware of the situation and that Cody and Brandi Rhodes (who is also leaving) have had discussions with them. Whether or not they’ll go back to WWE remains to be seen.

