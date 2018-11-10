Cody Rhodes Suffers Scary Injury on Friday Night

Friday night’s Ring of Honor Wrestling show ended in a frightening way for top independent star and IWGP U.S. Champion Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes was playing to the crowd, teasing a t-shirt toss at the “Global Wars” tour event in Buffalo, New York when he heard a pop in his knee. Obviously this could be one of a number of injuries and fans and wrestlers alike are hoping for the best.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’ll let Cody describe what happened in his own words:

Going from one side of the crowd to the other last night, teasing a t-shirt toss of all things…heard a loud POP in my knee. Terryfing. Hoping it was just a lil’ meniscus and Sunday I can still deliver. 🤞 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 10, 2018

Rhodes is set to defend the IWGP U.S. Championship on the final night of the tour, Sunday in Toronto, against Trent Beretta. That is a highly anticipated match that will be broadcast on PPV, which is why Rhodes is hopeful he will still be able to participate.

The match on Friday night in Buffalo where the injury occurred featured a triple threat tag team match with Cody and Adam Page taking on The Briscoes and the Best Friends (Beretta and Chuck Taylor). The Best Friends were victorious.

Best wishes go out to Cody and hopefully the injury is nothing serious. Few men or women have invigorated the wrestling scene outside of WWE quite like the “American Nightmare.”