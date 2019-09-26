Watch: Cody Rhodes Delivers a Scathing Promo to Chris Jericho Ahead of Their AEW World Championship Match at Full Gear

Barring any shocking losses, Cody Rhodes will take on Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship at the Full Gear pay-per-view on Nov. 9 at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore. The tension between Rhodes and Jericho has been building for months, with Jericho constantly demanding a ‘thank you’ from AEW and claiming he’s the reason anyone is paying attention to the promotion. Rhodes popped up at the end of this week’s The Road to AEW on TNT and gave his thoughts on the match. He even managed to slide in a subtle jab about Jericho losing the AEW World Championship belt in Tallahassee one day after winning it at All Out.

“So wouldn’t that have been enough? Myself, coming off the two biggest wins of my career, entering the prime of my career at the beginning of AEW against the world champion, Chris Jericho? Nov. 9, Full Gear, Baltimore Maryland, Royal Farms Arena, that should have been enough. But Chris did what his lot often does, he wanted to escalate the scenario,” Rhodes said. “He called my dad a son of a b—. Who’s that for? Is that heat, are you getting heat on a dead man? Is this Memphis? No if it’s heat on anybody it is heat on me because people would assume that I would corroborate which such a nonsensical and carny statement, and I would never. You want to know what else it is? It’s lazy.

“Chris Jericho is one of the greatest interview men in the history of pro wrestling, one of the greatest promos,” he added. “It’s the equivalent of Elvis Presley saying, ‘Guess what guys, I’m back from the dead and I’ve got a new song and it’s me farting in the microphone for 30 minutes.’ Come on. You should do better Chris. So let’s cut the bells and whistles, we obviously don’t need them. Nov. 9 you’re not wrestling my dad, you’re wrestling me. And I’m the son of a b—.

He wrapped up by saying, “I’ll see you in Baltimore. And do me a favor, don’t forget the belt….. again.”

Since AEW kicked off with the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May, Rhodes has picked up pinfall wins over Dustin Rhodes and Shawn Spears while Jericho defeated both Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page with his new Judas Effect finisher. Rhodes is set ot kick off AEW Dynamite‘s premiere episode on Oct. 2 with a match against Sammy Guevara.