Brandi Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes React to Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania 38 Arrival

Cody Rhodes officially returned to the WWE on Saturday night by defeating Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. His arrival was quickly followed by two members of his famous family — his older brother Dustin and his wife Brandi. Dustin, who is still working in AEW, retweeted a clip of Rhodes nailing a Cody Cutter and wrote, “Get him brother. Love you.”

Meanwhile, Brandi posted a photo of herself with Cody from backstage at AT&T Stadium, writing “Proud of this man.” Brandi joined Cody in leaving AEW in mid-February and has since started working on bringing her YouTube series “Shot of Brandi” to television.

