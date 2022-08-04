Conflicting Reports on Another Non-WWE Appearance for Sasha Banks

Is Sasha Banks trading in the squared circle for the gridiron? As announced on the Los Angeles Rams Twitter page, Banks will suit up for the Rams Celebrity Flag Football Game, representing Team Aaron Donald alongside the likes of Josh Richards, Swae Lee, Chuck Liddell, and more. Banks is listed under her real name, Mercedes Varnado.

Banks is also listed on the "Team Donald Roster" page of the Rams' official website. The exhibition goes down Friday, August 5th at 5 PM PT.

Who ya got?!



Celebrity Flag Football rosters are set for Team Ramsey + Team Donald! » https://t.co/YqQkpKw4Qa pic.twitter.com/boDqCLysLl — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 3, 2022

Despite this, Banks is not among the listed roster members for Team Donald on the Rams' Instagram Story.

Interestingly enough, the Twitter graphics, which were posted first, simply include "only at Rams Training Camp (UCI) following practice." The Instagram story includes that, plus the additional italicized text that "celebrity participation is subject to change." This has brewed speculation that Banks may have been pulled from the game due to a potential WWE return.

Banks and tag partner Naomi have been absent from WWE programming since this past May, when the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions walked out of Monday Night Raw. The duo cited creative frustration, specifically due to the lack of direction for the women's tag team division. That Friday on SmackDown, WWE uncharacteristically addressed the situation on television, with play-by-play commentator Michael Cole telling the at-home audience that Banks and Naomi's actions "disappointed millions of WWE fans and their fellow superstars." The two would be suspended indefinitely and stripped of their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

Since then, Banks and Naomi have remained largely silent on social media, aside from the odd cryptic post here and there. There were reports that Banks was released from her WWE contract on June 10th, but those were never officially confirmed nor addressed by WWE. Other reports suggested that both Banks and Naomi have been removed from WWE's internal roster as far back as early July.

While it's only been a couple of months, the wrestling world has undergone quite a facelift since the two were last seen on WWE TV. Vince McMahon, who was said to have refused to change the creative plans that frustrated Banks and Naomi in the first place, has retired from both his corporate and creative positions within WWE. With Paul "Triple H" Levesque now holding the booking power, rumors have circulated that Banks and Naomi will be brought back to the company. Some rumors suggested the two would be back on this past Monday's Raw, but that was evidently not the case.

It remains to be seen whether Banks will be involved in the Rams' celebrity football game, but as of this writing, Banks does have another non-WWE appearance on her schedule. Banks is set to appear at Chicago's C2E2 expo for both autograph signings and photo opportunities on Saturday, August 6th and Sunday, August 7th. There is also the chance that Banks pulled herself from the Rams game due to travel conflicts. Banks would have to have a quick turnaround to make it from Los Angeles to Chicago in time for the expo.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Banks' status.