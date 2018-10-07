Conor McGregor Talking Rematch Following Loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Following his loss and the wild brawl that followed it on Saturday night at UFC 229, Conor McGregor is already talking rematch.

Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor via submission in the fourth round at the event, which was McGregor’s first fight in the UFC since November 2016. While some fans may have been surprised at the result given the fact that McGregor has become a sort of household name, Nurmagomedov was 26-0 entering the bout and the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion.

It didn’t take long for McGregor and UFC to announce he’s ready for a rematch, and given the wild brawl that ensued following the fight on Saturday night, UFC will surely be ready to capitalize on the interest as long as they can keep the members of both fighting teams at bay next time around.

McGregor had previously been the UFC Lightweight Champion, winning it at UFC 205, but he was stripped of the title following extended inactivity when he left the octagon to face Floyd Mayweather in a heavily promoted boxing vs. MMA fight. McGregor lost the fight against Mayweather and his bout on Saturday night served as a chance to recapture his former title.

There was a lot of animosity between the men heading into Saturday night, including a near fight on Friday at the UFC weigh-ins. Following McGregor’s loss, a surreal scene developed as Nurmagomedov hopped over the octagon’s fence and into the crowd to go after a member of McGregor’s entourage. Inside the octagon, while officials were distracted by what was going on in the crowd, McGregor was sucker punched by another man. When he went after him, officials broke up the scene.

McGregor, who is now 25-4 in MMA, is obviously frustrated following the loss. Dana White shared the fighter’s thoughts following the loss and wild brawl that followed. White said that the fighter told him, “I don’t care about any of this [post-match fighting]. This doesn’t matter to me at all. That’s whatever.”

“Obviously he’s upset about losing the fight,” White said.

McGregor also took to social media to address the loss and a rematch, writing “Good knock. Looking forward to the rematch.”

We’ll have to wait on an announcement to see when that actually does occur. Nurmagomedov will surely be suspended before any such fight can actually happen.