Conor McGregor Comments on Missing WrestleMania 38, Becky Lynch Responds

Conor McGregor took to Twitter on Sunday night and tried to call out the entire WWE roster, saying it was their “fear” that kept him off the WrestleMania 38 card. The former UFC Champion wrote, “Why wasn’t I at Wrestlemania this year? They all fear me, that’s why.” Becky Lynch, who has interacted with McGregor a few times on social media to the delight of her fans, wrote back, “Hey man. I could have used you. Bianca brought an army. Next year?”

McGregor has teased the idea of jumping to WWE for years, but up until this point nothing has materialized beyond a few social media interactions. A number of wrestlers have talked about the idea of him crossing over in various interviews.

“It’s entertainment. You have to buy into that reality. If you don’t believe you’re piece of that world we’re in or your opponent is a piece of that world, it doesn’t work,” John Cena told Dan Patrick last year. “I don’t watch much MMA or anything. To me, it’s true fight sport, but then a guy like (Conor) McGregor comes along with a wonderful personality and will talk people into the building. You either root for him or root against him and you buy his fight, like (Floyd) Mayweather or (Muhammad) Ali, they talk about developing that great personality and believing in it. The way to make people buy into you as a WWE personality is to drop the make believe of it and make it a reality and believe in what you do.

“He’d be fantastic. He is what we do,” he later added. “It’s a little less predictable. Our surprises are getting people to show up at random and weave the ‘choose your own adventure’ into a different alley. His surprises are getting a few teeth knocked out or getting an operation. Not to say that this doesn’t happen with us, mistakes happen, but in his profession it’s not a mistake. I hope (he makes an appearance) because I want to see it. At my core, I’m a fan. He’s interesting and have a gravity about him. I want to see him perform.”

“Not everyone would welcome him or feel the same but he’s extremely entertaining,” Big E told ViBe & Wrestling. “And I think if he did come to WWE, I think he would get a lot of attention. I think he would be worth the investment I’m sure for a lot of people so yeah, I would not have a problem with it.”

“For me, I guess the only stuff that bothers me, and it’s not my position to really judge him, but it’s the legal stuff you know what I mean?” E continued. “I take some pride in when I look around our locker room, and I’m not saying things are perfect, but I want to be in a locker room with people who are good people who obey the law, you know what I mean? Who aren’t getting in trouble and that’s the only thing.”