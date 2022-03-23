Conor McGregor was reportedly arrested in Ireland on Tuesday after being pulled over in west Dublin while driving his Bentley Continental GT. According to the Irish Independent, he was pulled over by authorities, arrested for dangerous driving and had his car impounded. He was released on bail and had his car returned, though he’s looking at paying fines and potentially six months of jail time. This is neither the first time McGregor has been in trouble with the law, nor is it the first time he’s dealt with charges related to driving.

McGregor has yet to comment on the situation. Stay tuned for furthe developments as they become available.

The multi-time UFC Champion has lost three of his last four fights since beating Eddie Alvarez for the UFC Lightweight Championship in November 2016. His last fight, a second loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, ended with McGregor suffering a broken leg. He has been training for a return to the Octagon later this year.

“Myself versus (Kamaru) Usman for the 170-pound title in my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute,” McGregor said on a recent video on his MacLife YouTube channel (h/t ESPN). “Why cut the weight? I’ve already won the 155-pound title. I got myself to a lightweight frame, but you know, I’m big now. I feel big. I feel strong. I feel healthy. I’ve got good energy. I’m coming back from a gruesome injury. I don’t want to be depleting myself. There should be no need to deplete myself.

“And I feel confident against Usman — a jab-happy, sloppy, orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What’s he going to do? Where’s the danger here? I don’t see danger. … No one has ever obtained three titles in three divisions like I will do if we make this fight,” he added. “… Late summer I could [return], but I want to be true to myself and bring out the best in myself. I want to do this for my fans and the people supporting me. I want to show the best I can possibly be. I’m very excited. There is history to be made. This game needs to be shook up. Again. The triple crown has never been done.”

