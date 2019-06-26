Photo: Corey Graves Posts Photo Kissing Carmella

It appears Corey Graves and Carmella aren’t afraid to show off their public displays of affection anymore.

Months removed from the accusations made by his estranged wife that he had been having an affair with the former SmackDown Women’s Champion, Graves posted a photo of himself and Carmella kissing in what appears to be a British phone booth.

View this post on Instagram F&$@ a false narrative. What’s real is real. A post shared by Sterling (@wwegraves) on Jun 26, 2019 at 2:14am PDT

Back in February Graves’ wife, Amy Polinsky, stated in a series Instagram that Graves had been cheating on her with Carmella while the two were still living together. Graves denied the accusations fairly quickly, stating in a text meddage “lol, nothing is going on. Amy is simply realizing that her ego f—ed up her life, and she can’t crawl back anymore. I’m golden.”

He then explained the situation in an interview with Lilian Garcia, stating that he and Polinsky had been separated for a while

“The story that was making the rounds was not accurate,” Graves said. “It was made out of anger and emotion and it wasn’t what it looked like. I had been out of the house and living on my own for quite some time before that whole situation. It was a sexy story that people went, ‘oh my God, let’s talk about what a piece of crap this guy is.’ It was angry and emotional, and [we] apologized on both ends.

“It has moved forward,” he added. “I really didn’t think that the divorce was any other’s business but my own, and those closest to me knew. My small group of friends and even a few beyond knew what I was going through for a long time even before the process started, but that is what I get [for] playing my cards close to the vest once the internet grabbed a hold of the story and ran with it. But it is what it is. It blew by. The storm is over. And everyone has moved on and it has been for the best.”

Carmella explained her side of the story in an interview with the Bella Twins on their podcast in early May and all but confirmed that she and Graves were still seeing each other.

“Let me just say that I would never wreck someone’s home,” Carmella said. “That is not the life I’m about. Never in a million years would I do that. I don’t care how hot the guy or how in love I think I am, that absolutely did not happen. I did not wreck a home!”