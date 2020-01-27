WWE Fans Poke Fun at Corey Graves for His “Mella-Go-Round” Comment at the Royal Rumble

WWE fans are raising their eyebrows at a comment Corey Graves made about his girlfriend Carmella during tonight’s Women’s Royal Rumble match. Earlier this evening, Graves had the opportunity to commentate the Women’s Royal Rumble, which included his real life girlfriend Carmella. During the match, Graves called Carmella’s version of the tilt-a-whirl headscissors takedown, which is known as the “Mella-Go-Round,” as she twirled Natalya around during the match. The only problem is that Graves when says “take a ride on the Mella-Go-Round,” it takes on a different meaning given their personal relationship. Graves and Carmella’s relationship has been under public scrutiny basically from the start, and fans were quick to start cracking jokes about Graves’ offhand comment.

Unfortunately, Carmella didn’t pull off the win at the Women’s Royal Rumble, as she was eliminated by Shayna Baszler a few minutes after her “Mella-Go-Round.” Charlotte eventually emerged as the winner, and will go on to wrestle for a Championship of her choosing at Wrestlemania later this year.

